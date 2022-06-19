Russian troops to advance towards Kharkiv -Ukraine official

A view shows a tram depot destroyed by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

KYIV, June 19 (Reuters) - The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine's national television.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.