Russian troops attack Kyiv military base, are repelled - Ukraine military

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian troops attacked an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook posting early on Saturday.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

