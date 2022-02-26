Russian troops build up on Ukrainian border in Kyiv region -local official

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian troops are building up on the Ukrainian border in the Kyiv region, local governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday.

Kuleba said 71 people were currently wounded in hospitals in the region, including soldiers and civilians.

Reporting by Pavel Polituyk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Catherine Evans

