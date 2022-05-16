1 minute read
Russian troops pushed to within 3-4 km of Russian border near Kharkiv- U.S. official
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops near the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv to within 3 to 4 kilometers (1.9-2.5 miles) of the Russian border, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
