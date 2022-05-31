Russian troops slowly advancing towards centre of Sievierodonetsk - governor

Local resident Viacheslav walks on debris of a residential building damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

KYIV, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the centre of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian state television on Tuesday.

Gaidai said Ukrainian troops defending Sievierodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.