Russian troops stop near northeast city of Konotop -Ukraine's land forces

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian troops have stopped near the northeast city of Konotop after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's land forces said.

"They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting by Russian soldiers in local shops.

On the outskirts of the city there were about 40 units of burned Russian equipment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.