Skip to main content

Europe

Russian and U.S. military chiefs meet to discuss risk mitigation - report

1 minute read
1/2

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley holds a news briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his United States counterpart, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, met in Helsinki on Wednesday to discuss risk mitigation in military activities, the RIA news agency reported.

It quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying the meeting was constructive.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:08 AM UTC

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car in assassination bid

A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide on Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt.

Europe
Divided Swiss to vote on same-sex marriage after fraught campaign
Europe
German would-be kingmaker sees legal cannabis but little else with SPD/Greens alliance
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns
Europe
Norway sovereign wealth fund backs FedEx CEO pay