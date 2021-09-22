Russian and U.S. military chiefs meet to discuss risk mitigation - report

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley holds a news briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his United States counterpart, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, met in Helsinki on Wednesday to discuss risk mitigation in military activities, the RIA news agency reported.

It quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying the meeting was constructive.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.