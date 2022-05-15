1 minute read
Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded - governor
May 15 (Reuters) - One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.
Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly
