Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded - governor

May 15 (Reuters) - One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly

