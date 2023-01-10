Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea

[1/2] A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be frigate 'Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov' armed with hypersonic cruise weapons during an air defence exercise in the Norwegian Sea, in an image taken from video released January 10, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS















MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"The crew of the frigate 'Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov' conducted an air defense exercise in the Norwegian Sea," the ministry said.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











