Russian woman gets 2-year suspended sentence for "insulting" note on Putin’s parents' grave















May 11 (Reuters) - A 60-year-old Russian woman was given a two-year suspended sentence on Thursday for leaving a note with an "insulting inscription" on the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents, independent news sites reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year suspended sentence for Irina Tsybaneva, who in October was charged with desecrating the grave in St Petersburg with a note referring to Putin’s mother and father as "the parents of a maniac".

"Death to Putin, you raised a freak and a murderer," the note said, urging the deceased parents to "take him with you".

According to the SOTA news site, Tsybaneva does not plan to appeal the verdict. She said she wrote the note after she watched the news about the war in Ukraine and "understood that everything is very scary, everything is very sad, and there are many dead", according to another news outlet, Mediazona.

Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan











