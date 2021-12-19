Europe
Russia's AvtoVaz downplays incident at factory after explosion reported -Ifax
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - An explosion occurred at a factory of Russian car producer AvtoVaz in the city of Tolyatti on Sunday, Interfax reported, citing a source, though the company quickly downplayed the incident and said there had been no impact on production.
"On Sunday there was a non-standard situation with a cylinder while welding was being carried out," Interfax cited the company as saying. "No one was injured, there was no damage."
Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely
