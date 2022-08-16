Russia's Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast.

The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives but is keeping a defensive posture, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The Black Fleet's currently limited effectiveness undermines Russia's overall invasion strategy, in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralised, the intelligence update added.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

