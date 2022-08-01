Russia's Chubais ill with rare immune disorder, close sources say

Chairman of the Executive Board of the state technology corporation Rusnano Anatoly Chubais attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018 "Russia and the World: values and virtues" in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is being treated in intensive care in Europe for a rare immune disorder that attacks the nervous system, two sources close to Chubais told Reuters.

Chubais, 67, thinks he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources.

"He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"I don't think it is poisoning," said the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

