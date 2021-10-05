Europe
Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new one-day record high
MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as well as 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
The Kremlin on Monday implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it the only way to stop the virus' spread. Authorities are considering reintroducing health restrictions. read more
