Skip to main content

Europe

Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new one-day record high

1 minute read

A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a person on a stretcher at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as well as 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The Kremlin on Monday implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it the only way to stop the virus' spread. Authorities are considering reintroducing health restrictions. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:39 AM UTC

French bishops ask for forgiveness after report released on church sex abuse

A representative of France's Catholic's bishops on Tuesday asked victims of sexual abuse by clergy for their forgiveness, after a report was published on the scale of abuse in the French church going back decades.

Europe
European business growth hurt by supply issues, pricing in Sept -PMIs
Europe
Explainer: Germany's next government faces three big economic challenges
Europe
Is the UK in 1970's-style crisis? Johnson says: 'No'
Europe
Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems," the award-giving body said on Tuesday.