Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new one-day record high

A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a person on a stretcher at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as well as 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The Kremlin on Monday implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it the only way to stop the virus' spread. Authorities are considering reintroducing health restrictions. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

