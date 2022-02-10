1 minute read
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit record high
MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia reported 197,076 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant, which accounted for 70% of detected infections, continued to spread across the country.
Russia also recorded 701 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus task force said.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Jason Neely
