People walk near the Kremlin, after new measures were imposed by local authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia reported 25,815 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 23.

Fifty-two people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's taskforce against COVID-19 said.

