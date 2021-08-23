Europe
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for first time since June 23
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia reported 19,454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23 as authorities blamed a case surge on the infectious Delta variant.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 776 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours nationwide.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.