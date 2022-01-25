Russia's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high for fifth day running

Pedestrians walk near a skating rink past signs requesting to wear protective face masks and to keep a social distance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) outbreak, as heavy fog covers a square named after Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Stavropol, Russia December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

New daily cases jumped to 67,809, from 65,109 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson

