Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high

A medical specialist wearing protective gear helps a patient to drink at the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, just one day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions. read more

Officials also reported 39,160 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

