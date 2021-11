Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high

Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kazansky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high of 1,195 on Thursday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman

