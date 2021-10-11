Skip to main content

Europe

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

1 minute read

A medical specialist walks by an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 10, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTC

Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano

Blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings rolled down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday while a series of tremors shook the ground three weeks after the volcano erupted.

Europe
"Brexit can happen here", Poles demonstrate in support of EU membership
Europe
Italian police arrest far-right party leaders after anti-vax riot
Europe
Britain and Ireland argue on Twitter over Brexit deal
Europe
Hunger-striking former Georgian leader needs hospital treatment -doctor