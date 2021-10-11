Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

A medical specialist walks by an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

