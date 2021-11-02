Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll rises to new record high

People stand in a line to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre located at a shopping mall in Oryol, Russia October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll rose to a record high of 1,178 on Tuesday amid a surge that has forced officials to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 39,008 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,736 in Moscow.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

