Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record

1 minute read

Medical specialists wearing protective gear transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia reported a new record of 819 daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 169,683.

The Russian coronavirus task force also said it had confirmed 22,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 6,579,212.

Daily cases in Russia decreased after a peak in July, which authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 13, 2021 · 8:30 PM UTC

Tears and anger as Greek island residents face wildfire aftermath

Residents of the Greek seaside village of Rovies mourn a lost paradise of pristine pine forests and family homes, scorched by wildfires that burned for nine days.

Europe
One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild
Europe
On Lithuania's border, a former Afghan soldier is caught between war and politics
Europe
Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against 'coercive' China
Europe
Reluctant French get Covid vaccination as health pass closes doors