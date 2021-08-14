Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record

Medical specialists wearing protective gear transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia reported a new record of 819 daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 169,683.

The Russian coronavirus task force also said it had confirmed 22,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 6,579,212.

Daily cases in Russia decreased after a peak in July, which authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

