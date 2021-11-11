Europe
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hover near record high

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases.
The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40,759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of 41,335 on Saturday.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams
