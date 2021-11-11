Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hover near record high

A medical specialist wearing protective gear tends to a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40,759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of 41,335 on Saturday.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

