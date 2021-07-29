Europe
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for third time
MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, an all-time high it has reached three times in the last month amid a surge in cases blamed on the infectious Delta variant.
The coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,356 in Moscow. Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.