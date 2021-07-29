Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for third time

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the Globus shopping mall in Vladimir, Russia July 15, 2021. Picture taken July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Nikolskaya

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, an all-time high it has reached three times in the last month amid a surge in cases blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,356 in Moscow. Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

