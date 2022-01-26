Russia's daily COVID cases hit record high for sixth day running

A healthcare worker prepares a one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 74,692, up from from 67,809 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 657 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.