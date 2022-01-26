Europe1 minute read
Russia's daily COVID cases hit record high for sixth day running
MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped to 74,692, up from from 67,809 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 657 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
