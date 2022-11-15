Russia's defence ministry denies Russian missiles struck Polish territory















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday denied reports that Russian missiles had hit Polish territory, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."

Wreckage reportedly found at the scene "has nothing to do with Russian weapons", it said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis











