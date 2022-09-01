Russia's Defence Ministry says situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant difficult but under control

A view shows the local administration headquarters damaged by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is "difficult but remains under full control", after reports of fighting in the nearby town of Enerhodar.

In a statement on Telegram, the defence ministry said it was still ready to guarantee the safety of a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency at the plant, despite what it called efforts by "the Kyiv regime" to disrupt the visit.

Ukraine earlier accused Russia of trying to wreck the IAEA visit by shelling the plant. read more

Reporting by Reuters

