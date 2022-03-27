Russia's Deripaska says on Biden remarks: 'hellish mobilisation' is underway

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska speaks to media in front of the office of Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a much longer conflict in Ukraine.

Deripaska said he had thought the conflict in Ukraine was "mad" and that it could be stopped three weeks ago through talks.

"But now some sort of hellish ideological mobilisation is underway from all sides," Deripaska said. "That's it: these people are preparing to fight for a few years more."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by William Maclean

