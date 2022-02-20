Russia's foreign ministry says Lavrov and France's Le Drian to speak on Monday - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold a phone call on Monday, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on earlier Sunday. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra

