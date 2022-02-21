Skip to main content
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax

Cars drive past the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones

