Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russia's Gazprombank to set up convenient payments for gas in roubles -Tass

1 minute read

A man walks past a branch office of Gazprombank in Moscow, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprombank (GAZP.MM) on Thursday said it would provide conditions to allow convenient payments for Russian gas in roubles, Tass news agency said.

Gazprombank told Tass it has the right technology and experience to quickly and expertly fulfill a state order to switch to roubles for gas payments which President Vladimir Putin signed earlier in the day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.