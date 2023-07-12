Russia's General Surovikin is currently 'resting', lawmaker says

General Sergei Surovikin visits the Joint Headquarters of the Russian armed forces, in an unknown location
General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, visits the Joint Headquarters of the Russian armed forces involved in military operations in Ukraine, in an unknown location in Russia, in this picture released December 17, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

July 12 (Reuters) - General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, is "currently resting", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Wednesday.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: "Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now."

Surovikin has not been since in public since a June 23-24 armed mutiny by mercenary fighters, and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was detained for questioning.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next