Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russia's illusions about the West are over, Lavrov says

1 minute read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has lost all illusions about relying on the West and Moscow will never accept a view of the world dominated by a United States that wants to act like a global sheriff, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters