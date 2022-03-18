1 minute read
Russia's illusions about the West are over, Lavrov says
LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has lost all illusions about relying on the West and Moscow will never accept a view of the world dominated by a United States that wants to act like a global sheriff, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge
