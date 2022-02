Russia's invasion of Ukraine kills 352 civilians, including 14 children

People walk towards a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, Ukraine, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It also said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.