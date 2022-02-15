1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that "aggressive rhetoric" inflated by Washington was unacceptable, the ministry added in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Polina Devitt and Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.