Russia's Lavrov dismisses Kyiv's proposal to stage peace talks in Mariupol

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on during his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed Kyiv's proposal to hold peace talks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and said it was too early to talk about who would mediate any negotiations.

Lavrov, speaking after a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, said Russia was committed to a diplomatic solution via talks on Ukraine.

