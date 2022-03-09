1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday travels to Turkey where he will have talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the TASS news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue
