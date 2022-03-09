Skip to main content
Russia's Lavrov to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey

1 minute read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday travels to Turkey where he will have talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the TASS news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue

