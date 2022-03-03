Russia's Lavrov: no doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow could not tolerate military threat from Ukraine which he said was taking orders from Washington.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Alison Williams

