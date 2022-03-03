1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov: no doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.
Lavrov reiterated that Moscow could not tolerate military threat from Ukraine which he said was taking orders from Washington.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Alison Williams
