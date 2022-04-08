1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov says Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine
April 8 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Belarus should provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, once Kiev affirms its neutral status.
"At the request of the Ukrainian side, its neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status should be accompanied by security guarantees," Lavrov said.
"We proposed that the Republic of Belarus should, of course, be among such guarantor countries."
