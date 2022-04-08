Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russia's Lavrov says Belarus should become security guarantor for Ukraine

1 minute read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after his talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 8 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Belarus should provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, once Kiev affirms its neutral status.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, its neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status should be accompanied by security guarantees," Lavrov said.

"We proposed that the Republic of Belarus should, of course, be among such guarantor countries."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.