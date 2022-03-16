Skip to main content
Russia's Lavrov says some deals with Ukraine close to being agreed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed, with neutral status for Kyiv under "serious" consideration.

However, he told the RBC news outlet that there were other issues of importance too, including the usage of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of speech.

