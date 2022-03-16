Russia's Lavrov says some deals with Ukraine close to being agreed

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed, with neutral status for Kyiv under "serious" consideration.

However, he told the RBC news outlet that there were other issues of importance too, including the usage of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of speech.

