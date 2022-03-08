Russia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set out Moscow's position on the conflict in Ukraine to Vatican State Secretary Pietro Parolin in a call on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In connection with the concern expressed by Parolin about the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov "outlined the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine", the ministry said.

Both parties expressed hope that a fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv would be held as soon as possible to "seek agreement on the key problems underlying the crisis in order to resolve it and stop hostilities", the ministry added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.