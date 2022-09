Russia's Lavrov slams Britain's Truss for not compromising

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the East Asia Summit during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday criticised Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss for not being willing to compromise.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage.

Moscow has met Truss' victory in the contest to replace Boris Johnson with scorn, lambasting what it sees as her anti-Russian position.

Reporting by Reuters

