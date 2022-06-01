Russia's Lavrov warns U.S. rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict
June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of U.S. advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine raised the risks of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.
Lavrov was responding to a question at a news conference in Saudi Arabia about U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.
