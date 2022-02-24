Russia's lender VTB says Western sanctions will hit card usage outside Russia

The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) on Thursday said the imposition of Western sanctions on its operations would limit the usage of its cards outside Russia and advised customers in other countries to withdraw funds or pay using different banks.

It said all cards, including Visa (V.N) and Mastercard ones, would still be operational in Russia and that it was not limiting its currency exchange operations.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.