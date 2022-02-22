Russia's lower house votes to back treaties with breakaway Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to approve friendship treaties with two self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine, escalating a crisis with Ukraine and the West.

The treaties, which enter force once President Vladimir Putin signs them, could pave the way for Moscow to build military bases there, adopt a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle

