Russia's Medvedev calls Biden announcement on Ukraine rocket systems 'rational'

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Washington's decision not to send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach into Russia was 'rational'.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, after it was reported Washington was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

