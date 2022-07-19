Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine

Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Ramil Sitdikov via REUTERS/Files

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv.

"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.

The former leader, once held up in the West as a possible partner, has becoming increasingly hawkish and outspoken in his criticism of the West since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Reuters

