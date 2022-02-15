Russia's military increases inspections of units in rebel-held parts of Ukraine - report

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's military increased inspections of units in rebel-held parts of Ukraine since the end of last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Tuesday, quoting a Ukrainian military intelligence report.

The report said "senior bodies of Russia's military command" have been inspecting rebel units and their ability to attain the highest combat readiness "with marches to certain training areas and their staffing."

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

