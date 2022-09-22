Russia's Mir bank cards continue to work in Turkey, official says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Mir bank cards continue to work in Turkey, despite some Turkish banks suspending their use, the head of Russia's National Card Payments System said on Thursday.

Russia's central bank vowed last week to push ahead with expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards, despite new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

The cards are currently only accepted in a few countries such as Cuba, South Korea, Vietnam and a handful of former Soviet republics. read more

